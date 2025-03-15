FACE AND CROSS OF TIME On the weekend: some calm, but yellow warning by snowfall in Pyrenees and Plateau

The time of instability in the Iberian Peninsula continues this weekend, with snowfall in Pyrenees, as well as in a plateau and southeast, which maintains yellow alerts in the autonomous communities of Aragon, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Madrid and La Rioja for snow accumulation for Sunday, according to the prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

Precipitation will give a small truce this weekend of March for much of the territory, only with possible storms in the Balearic Islands and Northeast of Catalonia, where they could be locally strong for Saturday. In the rest, weak showers are expected mostly during the day of Sunday, affecting the center and half south peninsular, Cantabrian, northeast of Catalonia, Northern Plateau and the Balearic Islands.

Snowy in Pyrenees and Plateau, with notices on Sunday

Thus, the protagonists of the main weather phenomena of this weekend will be the snowfall, affecting the north and southeast peninsular, in Eastern Pyrenees and northern plateau at the end of Saturday, extending to the Cantabrian mountain range, central and southern system of the Iberian and northeast of South Plateau. The snow level will range between 600 and 900 meters in the north third, between 900 and 1200 meters in the center and between 1200 and 1500 in the southeast.

As for the wind, they will blow from northern component at the peninsular and west north end in the rest on Saturday, to become north and northeast in the Cantabrian and Northwest peninsular, with a section in Ampurdán and predominance of the winds of the west and southwest in the rest for Sunday. They will be generally moderate, with probable intervals of strong and very strong gusts In the regions of Ampurdán, under Ebro and Alborán on Saturday, extending to the coastlines of Galicia on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures in general decrease

During the weekend, there will be a decrease in the minimum temperatures, with a slight rise on Saturday in western Castilla y León, and increasing during Sunday in much of the Peninsula, except the northeast, Balearic Islands and the Eastern Canary Islands. Moderate frosts will be given in northern half mountain environments, especially Pyrineum, where they could be strong on Sunday. Teruel, with -5 degrees, will be where lower They will mark the thermometers, on Saturday.

On the other hand, the maxims will rise in Catalonia, east of Aragon and Community Valencian on Saturday, in the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands on Sunday, while they will descend in the east of the North Plateau and Iberian system on Sunday. The 19 degrees will be the highest temperature This weekend, Saturday in Alicante and Madrid, and Sunday in Seville. On the other hand, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria they will reach 23 degrees.