Facades | Helsinki freed up the coloring of the facades of residential buildings

In the future, for example, the color of the building could be changed without permission.

Helsinki the city is renewing its building order. When implemented, the updated building order would bring significant changes to property owners. In practice, it would make it easier to change buildings.

In response, the property owners would not need to apply for a permit to change, for example, the color of the facades and roof of the residential building or the material of the roof. The housing association could therefore decide on the color of the facade of its own house, for example in connection with facade renovation, if the house is not covered by protection.

In the current building order, small houses are already exempted from the related permits.

In the future, the facade material of small houses could also be changed without a permit.

Exemptions would not apply to buildings that are protected by a site plan, law or regulation. Historically or architecturally valuable buildings would also be excluded from the exemptions.

An exception to the protected sites would be buildings with the sr-3 label. Changes could therefore be made to them without permission.

Other reliefs would include glazing balconies, changing wooden windows to wood-aluminum windows in small houses and apartment buildings built after the 1950s, installing awnings, placing solar panels on the roof and placing an air source heat pump in the building so that it cannot be seen from the street.

In the future, an illuminated advertising device could also be installed without permission when it is placed on the inside of the glass of the storefront window. The advertising device should cover no more than half of the window area and be no more than two square meters in size.

A terrace of less than 30 square meters or a canopy of less than 50 square meters could be built more easily on a small house plot. Waste fences, canopies and shelters of a maximum of 30 square meters would also no longer need a permit. However, the change would not increase the plot’s building right.

It is also new that the outbuildings of small houses should have a green roof during construction, unless solar panels or solar collectors are placed on the roof.

Helsinki the authority has justified the exemptions related to applying for a construction permit on the grounds that the change reduces the costs of the construction project, speeds up the implementation of the planned changes, and frees up the resources of the permit handlers.

The city council plans to discuss the issue in May. Ultimately, the politicians in the city council decide on the matter.