A fire yesterday consumed the façade of a building currently in disuse, in the City center.

Although until last night it had not been confirmed what caused the fireit was presumed that the fire could have started due to a short circuit or by homeless people who used the property to take shelter from the low temperatures.

The incident, reported at 5:00 a.m., caused the closure of Ocampo and Juárez avenues for about three hours, according to information from the State Civil Protection and the Nuevo León Fire Department.

The flames that wrapped the entire front façade of the building where the Fantasías Miguel business was located until a few months ago.

In a matter of minutes the fire completely reached the façade of the place and when the firefighters arrived the Flames reached several meters in height.

After suffocating the

fire and inspecting the area, State Civil Protection ruled out structural damage to the building.

To put out the flames, more than 80,000 liters of water were used, reported Alejandro Zúñiga, operational director of Bomberos Nuevo León.

“Was a

structural fire, that mainly affected the façade,” he said.

“The material consumed abroad is plastic, mostly rubber and some dry ice.

“It’s in

disuse (the property), not abandoned, it cannot be considered as such”.

Seven fire engines from 5 stations arrived at the site, Zúñiga assured.

It was reported that for firethe Plaza Mayoreo del Celular business, which is located on Avenida Ocampo, resulted in damage, the owner of the premises, Mario Alberto Álvarez, informed the Civil Protection elements.

However, the damage was not detailed.

The state and municipal authorities reported that no one was injured in the events.