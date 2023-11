Turin – After 3 hours and 9 minutes of match Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic in the match valid for the second day of the ‘green group’ of ATP Finals in Turin (7-5, 6-7, 7-6)

An exciting match for the South Tyrolean tennis player, enough to make predictions Adriano Panatta a brighter future than the current 4th place in the ATP rankings: “Jannik will become number one in the world and will remain so for a long time.”