Sinner beats Djokovic after a battle and 3 spectacular sets. Match with Rune decisive for the semifinals at the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner in an epic match, in three sets, beat world number one Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 in three hours and 9 minutes. In 54 editions of the tournament, it is the first time that an Italian has been able to play in the semi-final of the ATP Finals. This because having won in three sets Sinner does not have certain and direct qualification but will have to play it against Rune on Thursday. It was three to zero in favor of Nole in the previous matches but nothing is impossible. The precedents were all on Novak Djokovic’s side, but Sinner did everything he had to, on a tactical and physical level, to the immense joy of him and of the entire PalaAlpitour.

Fabulous sinner, Djokovic bows: Jannik masterpiece at the ATP Finals

The match was very tough with Djokovic starting 1-0 with four service winners. Sinner is no exception either and finishes his tour of duty without any problems. The Serbian also repeats himself in the third game, winning to zero and taking a 2-1 lead. Few points against the serve with Nole winning two on the Italian’s serve who, however, did not get caught up in the frenzy and took the lead at 2-2. The world number one doesn’t give up anything and closes with an ace for 3-2. On the first break point Sinner gets away with an ace. The serve reigns supreme and the two champions reach the score at 5-5. Double fault by Djokovic at 40-40 and break point for Sinner who wins the game with two accelerations, leads 6-5 and goes on to serve for the first set. The Italian keeps his nerve, wins the game at zero and wins the first set 7-5 with nine consecutive points in 57 minutes.

The pace of the match is kept ‘on serve’ with a similar number of aces between the two. Djokovic takes the lead 3-2 but Sinner overcomes the moment of difficulty and with two winning serves takes the lead 3-3. The Serbian tries to escape but Sinner chases him until 5-5, then Djoko goes ahead 6-5 and the Italian’s first double fault arrives at 15-15, then after a short ball from Sinner the Serbian unleashes a perfect volley but he then misses a forehand twice and gives the score 6-6 and the tie-break. Immediately mini-break for Sinner who then goes 2-0 but gets the point recovered due to an error. The Italian still ahead 3-2 with a new point taken from his opponent, but Djokovic doesn’t give up and recovers again at 3-3 and then due to a backhand error he loses the second serve, sending the number one in the world to two serves ahead 4-3, but on the second serve Sinner attacks with a forehand and finds the 4-4 after two hours of play. First powerful at 206 km/h and straight winner for 5-4. Sinner gets upset and misses an uncomplicated forehand, sending Djokovic to double set point. Sinner cancels the first and goes 6-5 with the Serbian serving, but is victorious and closes the second set tie-break 7 points to 5, it’s 7-6 and we go to the third.

A victory in three sets is no longer enough for Sinner to win the semi-final.

Sinner starts strong again with Nole who thinks he has passed the worst moment, but the blue goes up 3-2 and gets two break points and on the first, with a cross-court forehand, he cools his opponent and takes 4-2 and serve. Sinner performs a miracle with a short ball, but then misses a forehand and concedes a break point but after a breathless exchange, praised by the PalaAlpitour he finds the equalizer but after two backhand errors pressured by the opponent he concedes the serve and Djoko goes 4-3 and then 4-4, but Sinner doesn’t give up and rises first 5-4 and then 6-5. The Serbian holds serve and it goes 6-6 to the decisive tie-break at the stroke of the third hour of play. Sinner immediately escapes 3-0 with two mini-breaks. He doesn’t make a mistake on serve and leads 5-0. Djokovic holds only one point, and it is 6-1 with five match points for the Italian who on the second occasion closes 7-2 in three hours and 9 minutes with 109 points each 7-6 in the third.

Sinner beats Djokovic at the ATP Finals. ‘There is no better place to beat the world number 1’

“There is no more beautiful place than Turin to beat the number one in the world, thanks to everyone”. Jannik Sinner smiling in the hot interview at the end of the big match against Novak Djokovic, won by the 22 year old from South Tyrol 2 sets to 1. “It was a bit of a story similar to that of Medvedvev, who I could never beat”, he added. “We made a journey, here I managed to play the most important points in the best way. There was a bit of tension, it was tough after losing the second set, but with the public we won together”.

