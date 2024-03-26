The renowned Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romanowas the protagonist of a fight on social networks with some fans who criticized him for calling him a “legend.” Guillermo Ochoa. The communicator announced the departure of the Mexican goalkeeper from Salernitana and did not hesitate to defend his position regarding the American youth squad.

“Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa will leave Salernitana at the end of this season“This is what the journalist announced, within minutes someone responded with “Legendary says the Fab ajajjaajajajaja“, referring to the fact that Ochoa is not such an important goalkeeper or player in Mexico.

Faced with these words, Romano did not hold back anything and responded strongly to the user whom he reproached for hiding behind a false name and photo in order to criticize, “You don't even have the courage to put your face and name on Twitter, imagine playing in 5 World Cups from 2006 to 2022… and you're talking about legendary, you“, it reads.

In the end, the account that attacked responded with a message asking for peace of mind, assuring that it is only an administrator of the account. In the end, more people agreed with the user and assured that Ochoa has no place as a Mexican legend, although on the other hand there were those who did support the journalist.

As far as Guillermo Ochoa's career is concerned, it is unknown, it is not known what will happen once the end of the season arrives. His team is destined for relegation, it is expected that he can find a low-profile team in Europe or he could return to Liga MX or in the best case go to the MLS.