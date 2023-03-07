The virologist Pregliasco will marry his historic partner within the year. The two have been together for over 20 years. You are a well-known face of the Milanese center-right, you were regional councilor for the family with the Formigoni junta. The proposal had arrived precisely during the broadcast of Rai Radio 1.

“It’s time to get married, you are an amazing woman and we have been together for twenty years. Living together with you is a great gift. Carolina, will you marry me?” asked Pregliasco. The woman intervened live while she and accepted: “I didn’t expect it, but I say yes, the groom. But he doesn’t have to be mischievous anymore, he has to sleep more, eat better, he’s not a kid anymore ”.

Then he confirms it: “Carolina and I will get married within the year. Let’s say we could do it in autumn, in October or at the latest in November”. Pregliasco said speaking with Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari.