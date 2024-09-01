Longo, a passionate mountaineer and expert in the mountains, had been at the helm of Audi Italia for eleven years.

Tragedy in the mountains, even if far from the winter season. It is known, for the mountains, for excursions on the Italian peaks there is no “suitable” season: passion does not wait. Unfortunately, however, the love for the mountains has cost a passionate person dearly, a man who leaves a great void in his family first of all.

Fabrizio Longodirector of Audi Italia, died in an accident that occurred yesterday, Saturday 31 August, in the Adamello mountains. We are on the border between the provinces of Brescia and Trento, a much-loved location frequented by more or less expert enthusiasts.

The news of his sad passing in the mountains quickly made the rounds of the media, immediately after which a wave of messages of condolence and affection towards his family began. At the moment, we are waiting for the authorization from the Prosecutor’s Office to set the date of the funeralsOn this occasion he will be given a final farewell by all the people who knew and respected him.

Long, passionate mountaineer and a profound connoisseur of the mountains, had been at the helm of Audi Italia for eleven years. A very important role for a famous and beloved car manufacturer in the world. At the time of the fatal accident, the Milanese manager was on an excursion among the peaks of the Adamello group. The excursion took place at about 3,000 meters above sea level, keeping the Payer peak as its objective.

The dynamics of the fallstill under investigation, remain unclear. It seems that Longo fell into the void while walking on a via ferrata, around lunchtime. The disastrous fall, unfortunately, immediately proved fatal. A hiker, spotting the body, immediately alerted the rescue services.

The Alpine Rescue team, accompanied by a doctor, intervened on the spot. Even with the help of timely mountain rescue attempts, the serious injuries they left no escape for Longo. The body was then transported by helicopter to the morgue, where it remains at the disposal of the Judicial Authority for the necessary checks, before being returned to the family.

The manager was born in Rimini in 1962, graduated in Political Science in Rome, and then began his career career in Fiat Auto in 1987, in the marketing sector. In March 2002, he took on a role of responsibility for the Italian market of the Lancia brand, until moving to Audi Italia in 2013 as a manager. His passion for the mountains, demonstrated by the numerous photographs during climbs in spectacular places inside and outside Italy.