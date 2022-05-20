Fabrizio Greco, managing director of AbbVie Italia and chairman of the Iapg (Italian American Pharmaceutical Group), is the new president of Assobiotec-Federchimica. Elected by the shareholders’ meeting, he will lead the national association for the development of biotechnologies for the three-year period 2022-2025 and will be joined by two vice-presidents: Elena Sgaravatti, president and CEO of PlantaRei Biotech, confirmed in the role; Ugo Gay Senior, DiaSorin Corporate Vice President Industrial Operations, newly elected.

Previously, Greco held the position of CEO and General Manager Pharmaceutical Products of Abbott Italia, after having been CEO of Abbott Vascular Italia. He also worked in Guidant until he became GM of the Portuguese subsidiary. He began his career at Eli Lilly Italia after graduating in Engineering from the University of Genoa and a Masters in Business Administration from Bocconi in Milan. In Assobiotec he has coordinated for several years the Pharmaceutical Group of the association and is currently a member of the Board of Directors.

“After thanking all the associates for their trust and the outgoing president, Riccardo Palmisano, for the extraordinary work done in recent years”, reports a note, Greco “announced his strong desire to carry out the new office in the name of continuity. , however, also giving a renewed impulse to institutional relations “.