Fabrizio Freda to Leave Estée Lauder at the End of 2025, but Will Remain as a Consultant for the Beauty Giant

Fabrizio Freda has announced that he will be leaving his role in Estée Lauder at the end of fiscal year 2025, but will remain in the role of advisor starting in 2026. He had taken the helm of the group in 2008, becoming its CEO the following year.

Born in Naples In 1957, Freda graduated from the UFederico II University and started his career in Procter & Gamble in 1982. He worked there until 2009, initially for ten years in the sector Health and Beauty and subsequently in the Global Snack Division. In 2009 he entered into Estée Lauder, becoming the first external CEO in the history of the family business.

Cold He is also a member of the board of directors of BlackRock Inc. and of the Advisory Committee of the “Global Business Initiative” of the McDonough School of Business of Georgetown University. He was awarded the title of Cavaliere del Lavoro by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and was included among the best CEOs in the world in the prestigious list drawn up by the economic-financial weekly Barron’s.

“It was a It is an honor and a privilege to lead Estée Lauder for 16 years – said Freda – and I am extremely proud of the company’s achievements and of the talented, dedicated and passionate team we have built. Together, we have transformed the company by setting new standards of excellence. I will continue to focus fully on implementing our strategic repositioningon the recovery of profitability and the growth plan. As we look to the long term, it is time to think about the next generation of leaders for this great company, and I will continue to work with the board to ensure a smooth transition.”

William P. Lauder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for Freda’s contribution: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the family LauderI would like to sincerely thank Fabrizio for his over 16 years of service to the company. He has been an extraordinary partner to me and the other family members. He understood the uniqueness of our family businessleveraging our long-term vision and our “patient capital” philosophy as strengths to transform the company and meet the ever-evolving expectations of our customers.”

The total compensation of Cold for fiscal year 2023 was 21.8 million of dollars, compared to $25.48 million in 2022 and $65.9 million in 2021.