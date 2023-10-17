Fabrizio: Corona: “Tonali? Never bet on Milan”

Fabrizio Corona attacks again on La Zanzara on Radio 24: “As long as Rai pays me, I will donate part of the fee to a company that treats gambling addiction. It’s like Tangentopoli, everyone is involved, they couldn’t not have known. 40% of footballers bet.”

“Tonali didn’t play for Milan, but he was betting on exorbitant sums. I think there are more than 50 names. It’s right that they pay me to provide information, I’ll achieve a huge share result. I will donate part of the fee to a company that deals with gambling addiction. 30 thousand euros in cachet? More, 34 I think. I don’t do gossip, I’ve been doing this investigation for a long time, it’s exactly how Tangentopoli was, everyone is involved. Prosecutors and companies couldn’t help but know. 40% of footballers bet. It’s like cocaine, gambling addiction has spread like wildfire”

“The problem is linked to money – continues Corona – When you are beautiful, rich and famous no one can touch you. In their stupidity, childishness or illness they said “what am I doing wrong? How much did they bet? Barrels of 100 thousand, 150 thousand, 200, 30 thousand. What are you doing wrong? You violate a law that says you can’t play football. You violate a law because you play at the counters and not at Sisal.”

“The club most involved? Are the players. Most of these kids played football, not their team. Tonali on Milan? No, he didn’t play it. But he played at the betting counter, exorbitant amounts. 50 names? I think there are more. In the papers they have a thread linked to Fagioli, by taking his phone they come into contact with the others, they have common chats.”

Fabrizio Corona against Spalletti: “For him football is just business, the opium of the people”

These are the words of Fabrizio Corona against the national coach Luciano Spalletti, on his personal Telegram channel: “I didn’t see the entire press conference, but if the statements were only these it is implicit that this sport is now seen only as a mere spectacle and business machine: football as a mere instrument of wealth for privileged children, football as a diversion and source of futile joy for the masses, football as the opium of the people”.

“And football is still the opium of the Italian people, as Pasolini said. On the other hand, this opium is also therapeutic: the two hours of cheering, aggression and brotherhood are nevertheless liberating. Woe, therefore, to censoring this liberating need, but we must ask ourselves what causes it to degenerate into gambling addiction. The answers are yours…”, the words of Fabrizio Corona.

Juventus, Curva Sud against Corona: “Better Fagioli and his gambling addiction than an infamous person who snitches”

Through its social networks, the Curva Sud of Juventus shared a banner posted today on the affair relating to Nicolò Fagioli, with a heavy jab at Fabrizio Corona: “Better Fagioli and his gambling addiction than an infamous spy, Corona, man of s…”

