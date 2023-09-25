Guests of the first episode of Francesca Fagnani’s program on September 26th also included Stefano De Martino and Arisa

Tuesday 26 September 2023 starts again Beasts in prime time on Rai 2 and streaming on RaiPlay. The program of Francesca Fagnani which has become a cult for its corrosive, provocative and irreverent interviews, starts again with a new cycle of five episodes.

fabrizio corona A beast — Guest of the first episode of Belve on Tuesday 26 September on Rai 2 è Fabrizio Corona. During the interview Crown talked about the genetic disease of his son Carlos with Nina Moric. “Now it’s bad” she said, explaining how she fought for years and today “I’m in a very bad phase, I’ve abandoned hope, I have to find the strength to come back”. Fabrizio Corona underlined that “life has given him this and you have to face it”. But he is not to blame for Carlos’ illness “it’s a genetic illness and he won’t be able to manage his life alone”. Fabrizio Corona he then added that “When I am not there he will never have any problems of any kind, I have put the right people in the right place” to look after his 21-year-old son. Nina Moric on the other hand “she never sees her son” said Corona “but I can’t blame her”. On broadcast with Francesca Fagnani they then talked about the relationship with Giacomo Urtis who is undergoing a transition process and who has said several times that she is about to marry Fabrizio Corona “if I had had homosexual experiences I would say so, perhaps now that she will become a woman” replied the king of the paparazzi who also revealed how they are often the victims of his scoops to look for him. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia-Bezzecchi: Ducati party in Assen! And Fabio is wrong ...

beasts on rai 2 — The formula of Beasts does not change: the presenter Francesca Fagnani addresses the interviewee directly by asking the most uncomfortable questions possible and without ever taking no for an answer. Compared to the origins, in which the program mostly interviewed women and only rarely men, now there is greater openness on the guest front with more and more men giving themselves up to Francesca Fagnani’s barrage of questions.

the guests of September 26th — It is no coincidence that the guests of the first episode of Beasts Tuesday 26 September on Rai 2 in prime time are 2 men and a woman. Beyond Fabrizio Corona and Stefano De Martinocuriously two of Belen Rodriguez’s exes, while the female presence is that of Arisa. Personalities that filled the gossip and news of the summer, such as Stefano De Martino who broke up with Belen and perhaps has a new partner and Arisa who looked for a husband by posting naked photos on Instagram. See also Lazio, Acerbi is waiting to leave but in the meantime he returns to train in a group

the news and confirmations of beasts — Among the new features of the new edition of Beasts there is the presence of Vincenzo De Lucia, comedian and impersonator, who will be an unlikely fortune teller who will play cards for special guests. Furthermore there will be a free art space dedicated to actors, comedians and entertainment personalities. They will return Heterobasic, the Roman comedians Valeria De Angelis and Maria Chiara Cicolani, who became known on the web by parodying basic straight males. The moment of the final theme with the guests off-air is back again this year.

The program has become a phenomenon on the web with 300 million views on the hashtag #Belve on TikTok with 600 thousand interactions and 11 million views of content on various social networks. Appointment with the first episode of Beasts Tuesday 26 September on Rai 2 and RaiPlay.