After announcing the news of the separation through an interview with the newspaper ‘Vanity Fair’, Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of these last few days. Following the announcement of the end of the marriage, numerous background stories emerged about the couple. Among the many, one has certainly not gone unnoticed: the one spread by Fabricius Corona on his Telegram channel.

In detail, the former photographer revealed that the entrepreneur would betrayed the now ex-husband with a colleague really famous. These, in this regard, were his words:

I will tell you the truth and the background of showbiz. Guy? Almost 20 years ago Paolo Bonolis was betrayed by his wife with a very intimate colleague of his and in a sensational way.

Continuing with his speech, Fabricius Corona he then added:

This new way of being politically correct disgusts me. Dagospia gave the news of the separation months ago. And they, in order not to lose exclusive rights, denounced the site and denied everything. Just as Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi had denied. Now we try to anticipate the gossip magazines and manage the news to sell exclusives and earn on relationships. Once I was there to do it, today they have learned to do it, in their hypocrisy. For two pennies. But I’ll be back soon and in this channel I’ll tell you the truth.

At the moment, therefore, we do not know the name of the character with whom, according to what Fabrizio Corona claims, Sonia Bruganelli would have betrayed Paul Bonolis. However, the former paparazzi king promises to return with a new scoop.