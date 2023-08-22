Fabrizio Corona talks about the alleged wedding with Giacomo Urtis

After a few hours of silence, Fabrizio Corona comments on the statements of Giacomo Urtis, who had stated that the ex paparazzo had asked him to marry him.

“He asked me today. I’m in love. I hope he doesn’t do it for business,” said the VIP surgeon Dagospy with the news that in a short time made the rounds of social networks.

Now, Corona himself has commented on the news with a story published on his profile Instagram. “Yes ok but we would like the cover of Vanity Fair and the greeting post of some creative director who spends his holidays in the trulli pretending to be poor” wrote the ex paparazzo.

“Then we would like to be guests of Merlino and we would like the wedding to be celebrated by Sala with Schlein playing Zombie. For today we’ll settle for laughing, which is becoming a crime these days” concluded Fabrizio Corona.