These are the words of the former paparazzi king: “He called me, here's what he told me”

Fabrizio Corona never stops making people talk about themselves. In recent days the former king of the paparazzi was a guest on the first episode of Peppy Night where he indulged in some revelations about Ilary Blasi that left everyone speechless. Let's find out together what the former photographer said.

In recent days the name of Fabrizio Corona has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? As already mentioned, the former king of the paparazzi was a guest in the first episode of the new season of Peppy Night where he opened up on some unpublished revelations about Ilary Blasi.

In detail, Fabrizio Corona revealed his relationship today with Francesco Totti's ex-wife:

I want to give you a scoop: after the series came out Unique I made a video where I told the whole story. Five days later my phone rings, it was Ilary's manager. A great woman who also manages Toffanin. I answer: I hear 'Fabrizio is me', it was Ilary Blasi, 'the time has come to make peace'. My answer? 'Ilary, let's meet for a coffee'. It's not a sketch, it's serious.

And, continuing with his speech, the former king of the paparazzi he then added:

We made peace, I swear, I'll see her after the holidays. But to provoke her I took a hammer and said 'Listen Ilary but how is it possible that you just had a coffee? Is it possible that you only had coffee?'. So using this game, I say to him: 'Ilary, is it possible that you only had a coffee?'. Thanks to this hammer, she called me. It's always about coffee.

Finally, concluding, Fabrizio Corona revealed: