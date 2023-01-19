According to rumors, it seems that Noemi Bocchi’s ex-husband would be managed by the former king of the paparazzi: here are all the details

Over the past few hours Fabricius Corona has returned to be talked about. Everyone will remember the furious quarrel that in 2018 saw the former king of the paparazzi and Francesco Totti’s ex-wife as protagonists. Well, after a few years, it seems that today the former photographer is taking his revenge. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

For years now Fabrizio Corona has been convinced that the one lived between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi was actually a fake love story. In fact, the former king of the paparazzi has always maintained that the former footballer and the showgirl have been cheating on each other for years.

Over the last few hours, the name of Nina Moric’s ex-husband has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that Fabrizio Corona is plotting behind the backs not only of Ilary Blasi, but also of Francesco Totti and his new partner Naomi Bocchi.

In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the former king of the paparazzi is managing Mario Caucci, former husband of Noemi Bocchi. The news was made public by the journalist Giuseppe Candela. These were his words about it:

Rumor has it that the entrepreneur is Fabrizio Corona, so to speak.

According to some, Fabrizio Corona has decided to manage the‘ex husband of Noemi Bocchi as regards, for example, her appointments not only with the media but also with some broadcasts, such as It’s not the Arena Of Massimo Giletti. Despite this, it must be said that serious accusations have fallen on Mario Caucci.

According to what has emerged, it seems that Francesco Totti’s new company has denounced her ex-husband for mistreatment. Mario Caucci, guest at It’s not the Arena by Massimo Giletti, denied all the accusations made by Noemi Bocchi, also providing a completely different version of the facts.