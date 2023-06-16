The last photo of Silvio Berlusconi would have been sent to Fabrizio Corona

According to some rumors that emerged on the net, Fabricius Corona allegedly in possession of the last photo of Silvio Berlusconi before his death. In any case, the former king of the paparazzi would have decided not to buy the shot in order not to take advantage of such a delicate moment as the one the former prime minister spent in his last days of life.

On 12 June 2023 he passed away Silvio Berlusconi. There have been numerous television personalities who have wanted to offer thelast farewell to the former leader of “Forza Italia”. Among the latter we also find Fabrizio Corona who has shown all his esteem to the former prime minister.

Over the past few days, the former king of the paparazzi has made it known that he is in possession of thelast photo by Silvio Berlusconi. He told it himself through the sharing of theitem by “Mowmag”. The image in question would have been taken before recovery at the San Raffaele on 9 June, when the former prime minister had wanted to go to his Milan 2.

The former leader of “Forza Italia” appeared together with his partner Marta Fascina and his bodyguards while eating a icicle and smiled. Despite the smile that has always distinguished him, Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s father appeared suffering due to illness.

In total, the photos would be four and all would have been sent to Fabrizio Corona through one mail. In any case, the person concerned has decided not to buy these shots in order not to profit on the illness by Berlusconi. He himself declared that he would never have become the protagonist of a similar gesture as his life: