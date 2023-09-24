These were the words of the former photographer: “Here’s what I’ll do now”

After ten years spent between prison and house arrest, Fabrizio Corona he is finally a free man. The former king of the paparazzi gave an interview to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, revealed some details of his life during this period and revealed what he will do now. Let’s find out together what his words were.

To the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, Fabrizio Corona told of leaving for Paris with his girlfriend Sara Barbieri. To the journalist’s question as to why the former king of the paparazzi chose Paris as the first destination for his travels, Fabrizio responded with these words:

I will definitely go to Paris to the fashion shows, I haven’t been there for 14 years, I spent years and years there. That’s my city, the one where I became a model at 18, I took my various girlfriends for romantic getaways. As soon as I get my passport, I will go to Los Angeles, where I plan to move six months a year.

The interview that Fabrizio Corona gave to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ then continued with some revelations that the former king of the paparazzi made regarding the time spent in prison. In this regard, these were his words:

In prison you have the opportunity to behave as you want, you have to follow rules, you have obligations and above all many things to pay attention to. But you also have your spaces, I stayed in the cell even when I was free to move around the departments, I wrote, I managed companies and companies that had exponential growth. I am the only one in Italy or in the world who has managed to run a company from prison, to achieve enormous turnover, leading fifteen people out of prison […]

At the end of the interview, Fabrizio Corona revealed what his are future projects. These are his words: