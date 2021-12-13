The former king of the paparazzi once again pulled into dance in the house of Big Brother Vip

Many believe that behind some dynamics happened in the house of Big Brother Vip there is a hand of Fabrizio Corona. Prima Soleil has named the former king of the paparazzi for some theaters designed by Sophie Codegoni. Then Alex Belli himself did it by commenting on the trash clash that took place between his wife Delia Duran and the same Sorge.

“Behind this story there is someone and I am sure of it. Listen to me Sol don’t stumble on this thing that we know who is behind it. This is also about Ciccio Pasticcio”- said the actor.

Now many believe that Fabrizio Corona there may also be behind the latest gossip that broke out, that is the kiss between Delia Duran and Carlo immortalized and shown at home to Alex. The well-known gossip site thought of connecting everything to Corona Very Useless People who found some clues that would make you believe Fabrizio’s hand in the affair.

The well-known gossip site noted that both Delia Duran and Corona’s photos are featured on the agency’s profiles Athena Agency. In addition Fabrizio also knows Carlo, together they have participated in some evenings.

One on November 27 in Naples, another last night in Sanremo. Clues that obviously do not prove anything but which show in any case that Corona knows the people directly involved and may be involved.

He decided to deny these rumors by declaring: “Am I the puppeteer of this edition? I would rather say that my name is often brought up because it is more cumbersome than the gieffini who are in the reality show right now. Believe me, I try to stay out of it, even if I still end up being the center of attention even in certain contexts. But in my defense I can say that it is not my fault. They asked me to participate as an actor in some films but I always refused. Reality I’ll never trust them “ – he said.