New troubles for the former VIP photographer Fabrizio Corona. In Milan, along the arterial road leading to Linate airport, he made a risky maneuver right in front of a carabinieri patrol. Immediately stopped it was discovered that he had got behind the wheel without a license. The story is told by ‘Il Giorno’. Corona was fined for driving without a license and will be reported to the Surveillance Court for assessments of the case on possible violations of the probationary custody regime.

According to an initial reconstruction, writes the newspaper, it was a rash maneuver by the former VIP photographer that attracted the attention of the Radiomobile military, who were patrolling the Viale Forlanini area. At that point, the Arma investigators ordered a halt to the Range Rover Sport: Corona and a man of Ecuadorian origin were in the car. Corona reported to the carabinieri that he was going by car to Linate to take a direct flight to Catania, his hometown, and urgently reach his son in Sicily.

However, the checks in the database revealed that his driving license was revoked on 13 August 2012 by the Prefecture of Naples: from there the administrative sanction imposed by article 116 of the Highway Code was triggered, which requires a report from a minimum of 5 thousand to a maximum of 30 thousand euros. It is not enough. Corona, writes ‘Il Giorno’, “also transgressed some provisions related to probation, to which he is still subjected. The first: he cannot leave his home between 1.30 and 12, unless specifically authorized by the magistrate. The second: he was in the company of a person with a police record. Consequently, in the next few hours, the Radiomobile soldiers will report the incident to the Surveillance Court”.