Fabrizio Corona spends the New Year in Cortina with Sara Barbieri, let’s find out all the details together

Over the last few hours Fabrizio Corona was sighted in Curtain, the destination chosen to spend the last day of the year. However, the former paparazzi king was not alone. To keep him company was his new flame, Sara Barbieri. Let’s find out all the details together.

On the occasion of the night of new Year’s Eve, Fabrizio Corona has decided to go to Cortina d’Ampezzo with his new girlfriend. After the Christmas holidays, the couple decided to spend a few days of Relax in the enchanted heart of the Dolomites. Not only. The former king of paparazzi and the model have dedicated themselves to shopping.

Between Fabrizio Corona and his new one flame everything seems to be proceeding smoothly. To spend a few days in complete relaxation, the two decided to stay in cortina d’Ampezzo. Here are many activities in which the couple was engaged: from skiing to training, shopping could not be missing.

In fact some paparazzi have pinched the couple inside a shopping center, especially in the book department. To prove it all, some have sprung up photo on social networks that portray the two lovers in the department books of the Cooperative of Cortina. Afterward, they both took the escalators and went upstairs.

The well-known TV personality and Sara Berbieri seem to be more happy that never. Without a shadow of a doubt the couple decided to start this new year together and they both showed themselves in perfect shape. Corona appeared at cameras paparazzi in a red wool cardigan, mountain boots and sunglasses.

Fabrizio Corona teaches Sara Barbieri to ski

It’s not all. It also appears that Nina Moric’s ex-husband also made it by ski instructor to his girlfriend. He himself posted a photo on social media and these are the words which can be read in caption: