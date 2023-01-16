Fabrizio Corona sentenced to one year and 10 months for attempted theft: the confirmation of the Cassation

One year and ten months for attempted theft. The Cassation confirmed the sentence of Fabrizio Corona for having attempted to break into an apartment in Rome together with Nunzio Di Caprio, a former carabiniere suspended from service. The two had been blocked by the police, before succeeding in their intent, “thanks to the telephone interceptions that were in progress on one of Alessandro P.’s cell phone numbers”. It is one of the two accomplices in the attempted theft, judged separately. The other is the bassist, brother-in-law of one of the spouses who lived in the apartment that Corona and his accomplice wanted to hit.

The stoats rejected the appeal of the defense lawyers of the two defendants, who had hypothesized the less serious crime of trespassing, arguing that the two had chosen to desist when they realized “that they did not have the right tools to open the door of the ‘apartment”.

Without success, the defense of the two defendants supported “the voluntary, free choice to desist from the crime” as they realized “that they did not have the right tools to open the apartment door and decided to interrupt their action” and therefore “it would be at most conceivable” the least serious crime of “trespassing”. The Cassation instead confirmed the sentences issued on 10 October 2019, deeming that the attempt was interrupted “by the judicial police”.