Although two weeks have passed since she left the most spied on house in Italy, Antonella Fiordelisi continues to be the subject of much talk on the web. This time, she thought about making her end up in the crosshairs of gossip Fabricius Corona who let himself go to some statements regarding the private life of the former gieffina. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi it was one of protagonists most popular chats of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The former fencer was eliminated from the most spied on house in Italy and now she is living her love story with her Edoardo Donnamaria outside the cameras.

After leaving the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Antonella has become hero of a post published on Telegram by Fabrizio Corona. In detail, the former king of the paparazzi has released some scoop unpublished about the relationship between the ex gieffina and her parents.

According to his version of eventsit seems that the former fencer did not appreciate the affirmations on the reality show her mother wrote herself. Besides, she would not have had a good reaction to theappeal launched on social networks to influence televoting:

Antonella Fiordelisi, as soon as she got out of the GF, immediately came to live in Milan, in Corso Como with her boyfriend Eduardo Donnamaria. I’ll give you 2 scoops right away. Very cold relations with the family, because she did not share their statements about bullying and the use of her social profile. Antonella is very angry with her mother. Many offers for the couple, that she is the only one who has a working future because the other competitors, once they leave, will all be forgotten because they are cosmic nothingness. I thought she was gaining weight, but as I say in the video she is in great shape.

On the other hand, it was Antonella Fiordelisi herself who declared live that she was taking the distances from his mother’s behavior. In fact, according to her, even talk about bullying it was inconvenient as well as the appeal due to which he had to leave the reality show.