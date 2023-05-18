Fabrizio Corona talks about Luis Sal and reveals: “The Ferragnez have sued me”

Fedez returns to talk about Luis and Sal, but also about Fedez and Chiara Ferragni revealing that he was sued by the couple.

Podcast host Gurulandia, the ex paparazzo declared: “At the end of May I have a trial in Milan because Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have sued me and therefore I will be with them in court. That’s because I dumbed them down. Yes, in an Instagram story, when I was in the bathroom and I flushed the toilet”.

Corona then declared that he had a fake profile with which he follows around 800 people: “Those who count, to understand how they communicate. I watch them to study and understand what they do”.

“After the boom of Sanremo they advertised the new season of The Ferragnez – declared the ex paparazzo returning to talk about Fedez and Chiara Ferragni – Yes, they have launched it now saying that they will tell the truth about what happened in Sanremo, but I really think they will not”.

“Certainly after the Festival he fell silent. I won’t go into details as I already have a complaint. But Luis Sal has disappeared from the podcast. Also Strip the News tried to understand. There is something wrong. My thought is that something happened.”

Fabrizio Corona, however, did not want to add anything else “because times have changed and if I find a scoop it would no longer have a market. Even if one took pictures, they would be unpublishable and the work effort would not be equal to the economic return. But then what the hell do I care about Fedez and Luis Sal guys. The paparazzi market is almost dead, the world has changed. But the fault is not of the social networks, but of this politically correct “.