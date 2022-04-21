The replica of the former king of the paparazzi after the words of the rapper to Wild Moss.

Between Fabrizio Corona and Fedez there continue to be bickering at a distance. The two have been attacking for years for various reasons and partisan complaints have also been triggered several times.

A few days ago Fedez and Fabrizio Corona returned to attack. It all started with Fedez who was a guest on the podcast Wild Moss talking with Belen Rodriguez he explained why he thinks the former king of the paparazzi hates him.

“Why does he hate me? That is, he is obsessed with me, every day he makes a story. What the hell is your obsession with me? If it’s because I have more tattoos than he can do with others”- said the rapper.

It hasn’t been long and Fabrizio Corona responded to the words of the singer. She did it using the Instagram profile of Carlos Maria his son, as his official is still banned from Instagram and it is not known if he will ever be reactivated after continuing violations of the guidelines.

Source: web

Fabrizio, albeit ironically, said that he does not hate Fedez but rather that he loves him.

“But no, I don’t hate you, crazy! Faith I’m obsessed because I want you. And to you Belen, I don’t have it with him, he cares … it’s a life that has taken me as a model. He talks about me regardless. We assume that I do not have it with anyone. Rather it disgusts me a system, a mechanism, let’s say such bubble. Like it or not, Federico entered the aforementioned bubble fully, if I didn’t love you I wouldn’t even tell you. Because it is those who throw away their talent that make me angry, so like you do. I just exercise my right to have my say on my social media whenever I want. You see that you are well informed. Last thing, I’ve had tattoos since you probably learned to walk. A hug and get back in shape ” – her words.

The outburst then ended with a reference to the lawsuit Corona received after he called the Ferragnez “Stupid”.

“At trial, however, I’ll explain it to you better. Can’t wait to get to know the Ferry” – he said.