Over the last few hours, important news has emerged regarding the Ferragnis’ lawsuit against the former paparazzi king

Fabrizio Corona never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the former paparazzi king has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Important news has emerged on the complaint that Chiari Ferragni and Fedez have made against the former king of the paparazzi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

It’s war between Fabrizio Corona and the Ferragnez. The former king of the paparazzi revealed on more than one occasion that he had received a complaint from one of the most talked about couples ever:

I have a trial to face because Fedez and his wife have reported me. And so we’ll see you in court soon. The reason for this situation? All because I said they were two idiots. I did this in an Instagram story while I was in the bathroom doing my thing.

As already anticipated, over the last few hours important news has emerged on this much talked about story. In fact, according to the latest rumours, it seems that Fabrizio Corona’s lawyer has revealed that the former paparazzi king is ready to reach an agreement with the couple.

In detail, it seems that Fabrizio Corona is ready to agree on a sum in order to compensate Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. At the moment, those directly involved have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors that are circulating at the moment.

Fedez, the revelation about Fabrizio Corona to Belen Rodriguez: “It seems that he really hates me”

In an episode of Wild Moss which he saw as a guest Belen RodriguezFedez exposed himself towards the former king of the paparazzi with these words:

He actually seems to really hate me. I don’t understand why, do you have an idea? I say this because more and more often he attacks me and makes a fuss against me. But it almost seems like he’s obsessed, but why this obsession over me and what I say and do?

And, continuing, Fedez then added: