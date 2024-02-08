During the night the police knocked on the room where Fabrizio Corona was staying. The former king of paparazzi: “There is a limit to everything.”

The troubles of Fabrizio Corona they seem to never end. The well-known Italian entrepreneur and television personality published a video on his Instagram profile portraying the police who arrive during the night at the hotel in Rome where he was staying. A situation that is defined as “exaggerated” due to the extent of the provision that affects him this time.

Only a couple of months ago Fabrizio Corona had been sentenced to 7 years for resistance and damage. She had smashed the glass of an ambulance. The Court of Milan had found him guilty of the crimes committed in 2021, and the Surveillance Court had decided that the former photographic agent had to return to prison.

Having received the news, Fabrizio Corona protested injuring his arms, screaming at the police and breaking a glass of the ambulance that arrived at his house to take him to hospital. The scenes had all been documented in some videos.

The sentence for the former paparazzi king was later converted into one fine of 60 thousand euros, which he will have to pay within a year. The facts date back to March 11, 2 years ago. The images following the decision that required Corona's return to prison made the rounds on the news. But what happened last night?

In a video the same TV personality can be heard provocatively addressing the police officers by informing them of “how many trials have been won against the policemen”. Here's what shares Fabrizio Corona himself on Instagram regarding the police raid that involved him:

This night around three o'clock, four representatives of the police force showed up in a hotel in Rome, I emphasize four, they notified Fabrizio Corona of a guarantee information, that is, the election of domicile, the document with which you tell him there is it is a process that will take place. Among other things, the trial is the responsibility of the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office.

The complaints described by narrating the story experienced during the night by Fabrizio Corona refer in particular to the methods implemented by the State Police. In the videos we hear “what a beautiful police” repeating, making fun of the deployment of officers to “see someone famous” and to “seek glory”. The former VIP hunter, who never really left the “circle”, denounces the times and choices of the police action. We read it in a story shared by Corona:

Now, night time notifications, as the law says, can only be done in extreme cases, so if you have to capture someone, if you have to do a search, if you have to make a seizure or if someone is untraceable, because since the 'you found it, put the deed in his hands, otherwise you won't know how to catch him anymore. But Fabrizio Corona is not untraceable, all the police know where he lives and furthermore such a notification can easily be made at home.

It can still be read in the story shared by Fabrizio Corona a conclusion, even a provocative one: