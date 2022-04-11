Fabrizio Corona will pay dearly for the words spoken in an interview with Fedez and Chiara Ferragni

After the Milan Public Prosecutor had asked for the case to be closed, Fabrizio Corona is finished at process for having defined “stupid” Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. The words of the former king of paparazzi date back to an interview in November 2020. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Fabrizio Corona ends up in trouble again. During ainterview dating back to November 2020, the well-known TV personality had pronounced words heavy against Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. In detail, it was the adjective “stupid”To provoke accusation of defamation.

Not only. In addition to such insults, the former king of the paparazzi had also made a reference to daughter of the couple claiming that both had planned the child’s sex a editorial purposes.

The investigating judge asks for the indictment

Following the archiving request of the case of the prosecutor Francesca Crupi, judge Chiara Cipolla upheld theopposition of defenders Gabriele Minniti and Andrea Pietrolucci. For the Power of attorney the words were:

So generic and crude and the result of personal and provocative assumptions.

Despite the words of Corona did not have for the Prosecutor’s Office defamatory contentthe investigating judge asked to formulate theimputation towards the manager.

Fabrizio Corona ends up on trial on charges of defamation: the role of the defense

As for the legal of Corona, the latter believe that his words have no offensive meaning as they are expressions that are part of the daily interlayers. On the contrary, for the investigating judge to legitimize such offensive behavior causes the risk that the latter can multiply and repeat themselves. However, for the former paparazzi king who is currently in the house arrest, the preliminary hearing will take place.