Fabrizio Corona comments on the attitude of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez for the death of Silvio Berlusconi

Without any shadow of a doubt, the death of Silvio Berlusconi has shocked the world of television, politics, sport and the web. There were numerous messages of condolence from television personalities to the family of the leader of “Forza Italia”. However, someone has decided not to release any statement on his disappearance, such as Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. In sight of this, Fabricius Corona wanted to express his opinion on the matter.

On 12 June 2023, Silvio Berlusconi it has failed. The disappearance of the leader of “Forza Italia” has affected the whole of Italy by depriving it of a landmark. Numerous characters television broadcasters wanted to pay their last respects to the political historian.

However, someone hasn’t appeared destroyed since ache as he did not appreciate the deeds of the entrepreneur, such as Giorgio Soleri and Gemitaiz. Also Clare Ferragni And Fedez they preferred to remain silent. It is an episode that prompted Fabrizio Corona to exhibit the opinion.

The former king of the paparazzi decided to comment on theattitude by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez regarding the death of Silvio Berlusconi. These were hers words:

I was wondering, a little while ago, thinking about my discussion with Gemitaiz why Federico Lucia and Chiara Ferragni have not expressed a single word, neither of condolence nor of comment, on the death of a man, a Milanese citizen, an entrepreneur who makes them work? They who are influencers and who in theory should make their audience think and reflect… Answer: will it perhaps be due to the obligatory political ideologies that spouses must represent in this politically correct moment? In order not to lose contracts?

Fabrizio Corona against Gemitaiz

Finally, Fabrizio Corona showed all his esteem to the former prime minister and took his defences even against Gemitaizwho had rejoiced at the disappearance of the politician: