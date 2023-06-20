After having been at the helm of the management of de Hyenas and of You are worth it, Belen Rodriguez has definitively said goodbye to Mediaset programs. It was to bring out further details on the matter Fabricius Corona through his Telegram channel. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

For some years, Italian viewers were able to see Belen Rodríguez at the helm of the management of Hyenas and of You are worth it. However, in the next edition of TV programs there will be one Revolution as for conductors. Indeed, it seems that the showgirl has said definitively Goodbye to host the reality shows in question.

We are currently unaware of the reason of that decision but to reveal some background plus Fabrizio Corona took care of it. The former king of the paparazzi has become the protagonist of unprecedented revelations through his Telegram channel.

According to what the television personality claims, it seems that Belen Rodriguez has not been kicked out. On the contrary, abandoning her TV shows would have been his conscious choice. These were hers words:

I tell you the whole truth about Belen and the farewell to Mediaset. First of all, Belen has never been kicked out of Tu Si Que Vales as someone said. Ask the media. She decided of her own free will after nine years not to do that program anymore. But it is her choice. According to her, she was not kicked out of Le Iene by Pier Silvio or Mediaset.

Currently, everyone is wondering who will take the place of the Argentine model. The TV blog portal took care of revealing it. According to the latter, Veronica Gentiles could be the new host de Hyenas. Instead, regarding the farewell to You are worth itwe are not yet aware of thereliability of this news. On the other hand, Belen Rodriguez would not be the only one to leave the reality show. In fact, Teo Mammucari will also abandon his role as judge and Luciana Littizzetto will enter the scene in his place.