He had protested vehemently, yelling at the police who wanted to take him back to prison and injuring his arms after shattering the windows of the ambulance that had arrived to pick him up at the house.

For this fact in 2021, a psychiatrist was entrusted with the task of preparing an expert report on Fabrizio Corona’s mental conditions. To decide it, the judge of the tenth criminal section of Milan Cristina Dani, who today has reserved the task of a psychiatric report on the former photographer of the stars accused of damaging an ambulance, resistance and outrage to the public to the expert Marina Verga officer and for an escape attempt.

The motivation: “To assess whether at the time of the facts the defendant’s ability to understand and want was absent or diminished due to a mental defect, and if there is still possibly a social danger of his”. The outcome of the appraisal will be discussed on 13 July in the courtroom.

The facts date back to a year and a half ago, when the Surveillance judge had decided that the former photographic agent had to go back to prison (a measure which was later rejected).