Yet another problems with the policemen for Corona who accuses them of having entered the house against the law

Still storm up Fabrizio Corona that he has threatened extreme gestures if he is returned to prison. The former king of paparazzi under house arrest in Milan on Saturday evening posted a sequence of videos on his Instagram profile in which he tells what happened to her the previous evening. The agents of the State Police they swooped into his house in the late evening for alleged nocturnal noises. “1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 policemen. The verification is negative, No shouting, there were only 9 policemen ” – denounced Crown.

But what didn’t go down was the fact that cops showed up in large numbers in his home without ringing the intercom or giving notice of their warning. For Corona this is an illegitimate thing because no one can enter private property without a warrant or have at least intercomed and qualified.

Visibly agitated Corona had the scene filmed with the cell phone by those present in the house. He started yelling at the cops holding the Penal Code inviting them to go out, call the intercom and then enter to identify those present.

The result was a heated quarrel between him and the policemen who tried to justify their presence and intrusion at the Corona home. In the end, the control will be negative but for Corona this gesture was yet another fury against him. According to witnesses, the agents leaving the house threatened Corona to return him to prison.

Fabrizio Corona, the threat on social media

And it is here that Corona writes a very bad sentence on social media: “Come and get me and lock me up again – he contested in one of his Instagram Stories – ‘I’m around I cut my throat. You know the address, it is always the same. And you also know him well apparently ”.

Then he launches a desperate appeal: “I’m tired, I can’t take it anymore, I ask you please, I ask the President of the Republic. Let me live my legal life in peace with my immense problems “. The day after another piece to the story: the videos have disappeared from social networks apparently for having railed against the police. A gesture harshly criticized by Corona’s lawyer who reiterates how in Italy the right of freedom of speech is in force and therefore what has been done by Instagram.