These are the words of the former king of the paparazzi: “Here’s who Stefano De Martino’s new flirt is”

The end of the love story between Belen Rodriguez and Stephen DeMartino is undoubtedly one of the most talked about topics of this summer 2023. Over the last few hours, Fabrizio Corona is making headlines again for a new scoop that concerns the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what it is.

New love for Stefano De Martino? In the last few hours, news has been circulating on the web that is occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what was revealed by Fabrizio Corona, the conductor would have already forgotten Belen after the end of their relationship.

This is the message that the former king of paparazzi sent on his Telegram channel:

Tomorrow at 15.00 go to the premium channel and discover Stefano De Martino’s new flirt. He’s young and famous.

But how did the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi in front of gossip launched by Fabrizio Corona?

Stephen DeMartino he has decided to remain silent and not to give rise to the gossip that has been circulating about him in recent hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the conductor will expose himself to this much-talked about affair.

Stefano De Martino and the alleged dig thrown at Belen Rodriguez

A few days ago Stefano De Martino shared a story with his followers that many web users considered a real story dig against Belen Rodriguez. In detail, the conductor posted the Spotify screenshot of a song by Delresto Echoes, Byoncé and Travis Scott.

The lyrics of the song that the conductor shared on his Instagram Stories speak love, especially of the various difficulties encountered in the course of a relationship. Also, the song emphasizes letting go of people and experiences from the past. In the story in question, Stefano De Martino added no further comment.