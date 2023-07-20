They offer Fabrizio Corona confidential files on Messina Denaro

They had planned to sell over 700 confidential files on the capture of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro using the former paparazzi Fabrizio Corona as an intermediary: the protagonists of the story were the marshal of the carabinieri Luigi Pirollo, in service at the operational core of the Mazara del Vallo Company, and the city councilor Giorgio Randazzo, both of whom ended up under house arrest after an investigation carried out by the same carabinieri of Palermo and Trapani.

The soldier is accused of abusive access to a computer system and the disclosure of confidential information, while the politician has to answer for the charge of receiving stolen goods.

Fabrizio Corona, on the other hand, is being investigated on the loose with his home in Milan being searched by investigators.

According to what was reconstructed, the former paparazzo had organized a meeting with the director of the online newspaper MowMoreno Pisto, offering him exclusive material relating to the capture of the boss.

Pisto, however, after viewing the material, contacted the Palermo mobile team. The material in the possession of the marshal and the politician concerned the investigations made by the investigators after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, the disclosure of which could jeopardize the investigations into those who favored the criminal’s hiding.

Giorgio Randazzo, who is an entrepreneur by profession, was municipal councilor of Mazara in 2014, in the Brothers of Italy share. In 2018, however, he was re-elected with the Lega Salvini premier list.