The former paparazzi king opened a new profile and from there he explained why he was banned.

Fabrizio Corona has been banned from Instagram. For a few days his profile no longer appears in searches. Initially it was not clear what had happened, if it was the work of Fabrizio himself or of Instagram.

Well after a few hours Corona returned to social media but from another profile and explained the whole situation.

“They blocked my profile because I violated the guidelines, because social networks cannot now be used to express their opinions, to make judgments and to comment on what is happening. We must all be stuck on the guidelines that Instagram imposes on us. As soon as we say something that is not right or that could be misinterpreted, tak! That gentleman intervenes there who blocks us. Because the envious people come and report you, because you express judgments, because you make comments, because you express your opinions. So what are social media for?” – he wrote.

Source: Instagram

To date, the official profile of Fabrizio Corona which boasted over 1 million followers is still stuck for failing to comply with the platform’s guidelines. We will see if in the next few hours the former king of the paparazzi will return to take possession of his official account or if he will be forced to turn to the new profile called: the outcast.

Instagram guidelines are very clear and if you don’t follow the guidelines continuously you could even lose your account permanently.

But if Corona was in quotes at the time silenced by the platform, it was the ex-wife who took the scene Nina Moric who hurled herself at him.

Nina Moric on Instagram wrote a long message in the stories of helping her son Carlos Maria and his father. Nina said she was worried that Carlos does not answer him and that being an adult she cannot call the police.

The model asked for measures against Fabrizio Corona: “Fabrizio Corona has to be stopped. I know there are many of you who are scammed by him! Unfortunately, I ask for his imprisonment! Carlos must be saved ” – he wrote.