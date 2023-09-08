Fabrizio Corona in trouble again, reported by a married woman

Fabrizio Corona was indicted by the Milan prosecutor’s office following the complaint of a woman, who claims to have been the victim of blackmail due to an intimate video.

The woman, who is married with children, had turned to the former paparazzo for editorial and advertising services on a book to be published. The woman, however, claims to have been blackmailed by Fabrizio Corona, who allegedly threatened her with releasing a hot video that portrayed her together with the ex paparazzo.

The former paparazzo now risks a trial on charges of attempted extortion and attempted fraud. Corona, for her part, admitted her relationship with the woman, categorically denying that she had blackmailed her.

“She wanted to publish a book and it was published and then, since she wasn’t happy with the sales, she took it out on Fabrizio” declared the former paparazzo’s lawyer, Ivano Chiesa.