The former king of the paparazzi called to Rai to lift the low ratings? The rumor is making the rounds on the web

Fabrizio Corona he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. In recent days the name of the former paparazzi king has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers due to a scoop that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what it is.

They are causing a lot of discussion hosted by Fabrizio Corona at Rai. There are many who claim that the former king of the paparazzi was hosted in some of the company’s programs, such as Beasts And Sunday Into lift the low ratings recorded.

But it didn’t end here. Fabrizio Corona himself announced that on Tuesday 17 October he will be a guest on the Rai3 program Come on Peoplehosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. Interviewed by Radio Radio, the former king of the paparazzi revealed that he will make important revelations on De Girolamo’s program. These were his words:

I did a big investigation into football betting and you will see it. I will present the evidence after the Italy match. I will make ‘Avanti Popolo’ reach 15%.

But how much did Fabrizio Corona’s guest appearances on Rai cost? According to rumours, it seems that the former king of the paparazzi, after the guest appearance at Beasts it’s at Sunday Inhas received a fee of 24 thousand euros. As regards the guest ad Come on Peoplethe program broadcast on Rai3 hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, it is rumored that this costs Rai between 8 thousand and 10 thousand euros.

The question of the salary received by Fabrizio Corona in Rai was commented on by the deputy Andrea Bonelli with these words: