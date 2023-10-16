In recent weeks the words that have caused much discussion Fabrizio Corona he spent towards Nina Moric. In the interview given to Beasts, the former king of the paparazzi lashed out at the model, accusing her of not being able to look after her son. Over the last few hours, Carlos Corona has lashed out harshly against his father. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

After a few days of absence, Nina Moric she returned to social media where she shared a shot of herself with her son Carlos. In this way the model denied the words that Fabrizio Corona said about her in the interview given to Beaststhe program broadcast on Rai2 hosted by Francesca Fagnani.

Nina Moric appeared on her Instagram page together with her son Carlos, who was the protagonist of some revelations that certainly did not go unnoticed. This is what was revealed by the son of the former paparazzi king:

I don’t have anything against the Instagram people.

Nina Moric then responded to Carlos with these words:

You’ve always had it with the Instagram people, crazy.

Carlos Corona then continued his speech with these words:

They were angry with me, they told me but you have written speeches. It’s not me who’s mad at you, it’s you who’s mad at me, that’s the truth. It’s not an outburst, the Instagram people were fierce, torches and pitchforks, I had to go to the stake, hanging upside down like Mussolini, things from other worlds, I’m joking, but a compromise needs to be found.

At one point in his speech Carlos utters some words that many have seen as a real reference to him father: