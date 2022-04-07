The former paparazzi king lashed out at Sophie’s parents using very strong words.

Fabrizio Corona we all know him, when he speaks he always does it directly, without mincing words. In recent months he had already lashed out at it Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Bascianoengaged in the house of the Big Brother Vip.

The two have gone to live together and the story at the moment is booming. In the last few hours Corona has thrown a dig at Sophie’s parents.

It all started after the young woman wrote a letter addressed to her parents on the pages of the weekly More.

Valeria Pasciuti and Stefano Codegoni Sophie’s parents, they never hid the perplexities for Alessandro Basciano. What worries them above all is his smoking character that he has displayed in the house.

Sophie from the pages of More he asked his parents to rest easy and let him live his life.

Source: web

“Let me live my story quietly. Yes, I know that yours is a gesture of love, of protection towards me, but even if I am only twenty years old, I am a strong girl and the experience in the house has made me even more sure of myself. With Alessandro we have many projects, a great desire to live as a couple and to think about a future together “ – he wrote.

It’s still: “Ale and I want to move in together and, in the not too distant future, we want children, a family”.

Fabrizio Corona’s comment on Sophie Codegoni’s parents

The letter was also read by the former paparazzi king who commented by lashing out at Sophie’s parents accused of seeking popularity.

“These good parents who worry when they really want to be the protagonists. Visibility parasites “- Corona commented.

Corona and Sophie were linked by working relationships and perhaps something more before she entered the house. After the experience at the GF it seems that relations between the two have definitively cracked. Sophie herself had defined Fabrizio as “A big disappointment”.