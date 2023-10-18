These are the words of the former paparazzi king: “They censored me! Audio not broadcast”

Fabrizio Corona never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the former king of the paparazzi has been causing a lot of discussion due to the outburst of which he became the protagonist after his guest appearance at Come on People, the program broadcast on Rai3 hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Guest ad Come on People, Fabrizio Corona returned to talk about the case of betting among footballers. These were his words about it:

Yes, I was in the prosecutor’s office in Milan. But I will never go over to the good side. Because I don’t believe in institutions. I don’t work with law enforcement. This investigation would have started regardless of the news I gave on Telegram. It had all already started, I didn’t go to the police to reveal everything.

And, continuing, the former king of paparazzi then added:

I have a code of ethics that prison taught me and which I respect. I’m the first to have revealed an investigation that you can’t even imagine what’s behind it. There are two players I mentioned, one in August and one a few days ago. Both confessed.

After being hosted on the program hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, Fabrizio Corona accused Rai of having been censored during his speech. These were the words of the vent:

I was censored! I did not expect! I’m sorry for all of you. Unfortunately I couldn’t, as they assured me this morning, say what I wanted, show on TV the great work I’ve been carrying out for 6 days without sleeping with my friend Moreno. At a certain point the presenter launched an audio which was then not even broadcast. Do you realize? There were the voices of four Serie A players talking about bets and a lot of money. They fooled you and they fooled me. Today you have to make TV yourself. Now I think what to do and where to show all the news that I found with immense sacrifice and risking without any fear because I am a free man and I’m not afraid of anything.

Finally, concluding, Fabrizio Corona he then added: