After the controversy of recent days resulting from the police entry into the house Crown without permission, Fabrizio can finally celebrate some good news. His son Carlos Maria born from the relationship with Nina Moric, he has finally graduated, let’s imagine with excellent grades. The announcement was made by Fabrizio himself who posted a photo on his Instagram profile that immortalizes Carlos outside theGonzaga Institute smiling after doing thegraduation exam.

Source: Instagram

Dressed in an elegant way, with a shirt and dark trousers, Carlos is happy for the end of this path which, especially in the last two years, has not been easy. pandemic. Even the final exams took place in a different way with no written test, but only an oral one plus a paper to be submitted to the commission.

Source: Instagram

Carlos is very attached to his father Fabrizio who recently also tried to insert him in the fashion world as a model of his brand. Fabrizio said that Carlos is different from other boys of his age. He is very intelligent and does not like to stay up late at night like his peers, but on the contrary he is a fan of philosophy. For a period of time he also lived with his grandmother Gabriella, when Fabrizio was in prison e Nina he had lost custody of his problems. We will now see the path as it will evolve, if it will enroll at a university or will already attempt a career.

Meanwhile Fabrizio Corona has in fact made his new girlfriend official. It deals with Sophie Codegoni, former tronista of Men and women. There are no more doubts.

Source: Instagram

During the famous police check, she rushed to the Milanese apartment of the former paparazzi king Fabrizio Corona for a report of noises, Crown identified the woman who was in his company, Sophie Codegoni, presenting her as his partner and cohabitant. Yet another summer flirt or this time true love? We’ll see.