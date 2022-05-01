Fabrizio Corona escapes house arrest to go to Nina Moric’s house. The paparazzo accused the ex-girlfriend of stealing money from him, the carabinieri also intervened in the course of the dispute

Fabrizio Corona escapes from house arrest during the night to head to the home of his ex-partner Nina Moric. The discussions between the two well-known faces seem to never end and once again the king of the paparazzi has lashed out at the showgirl accusing her of having taken money that does not belong to her.

The latter in fact, would be Fabrizio’s own, who with his pungent tongue asked Nina to get them back. Between the two in the last few weeks a real battle seems to have broken out with accusations and discussions.

Is exactly Nina Moric in the last few days to have accused the ex-partner on social networks of not being a good father, asking all the people who know him to report him. Last night, however, Fabrizio Corona decided to leave the house to go to the showgirl’s house where the intervention of the carabinieri was needed.

The heated discussion took place inside the house in the area of ​​the Prada Foundation where Nina now lives. A strong quarrel motivated by a big one sum of money that the former paparazzo would have requested back from the same showgirl.

Fabrizio Corona escapes from house arrest: the intervention of the carabinieri in the Moric house

The king of the paparazzi despite his house arrest has decided to escape to go directly to the home of his ex-partner. In fact, the latter accused her of stealing money that he would never find when he returned home.

After the various accusations by Corona, Nina Moric has decided to call the carabinieri immediately requesting the intervention of a steering wheel. Consequently, the well-known face also decided to call 118 to report the theft of the mother of her child.

Once the agents arrived on the spot, Nina Moric he immediately denied the theft of the money and the heated discussion ended with a quiet confrontation. The carabinieri thus invited Fabrizio Corona to file a complaint and to return home where he is serving house arrest following health problems.

Despite this parenthesis that seems to have ended for the best, many fans are worried about the consequences for Fabrizio after leaving the house. The latter indeed, it was reported on the loose for evasion.