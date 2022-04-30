Milan – Fabrizio Corona, former agitator of the Milanese gossip, and not only, he does not stop talking about himself, faithful to a character all nose for money and recklessness that have earned him severe sentences that he is now serving in his Milanese home, after a few years in prison. The carabinieri of Milan, in fact, on Friday evening, intervened in front of the house in the Lombard capital of the former model Nina Moricwho was the wife of Corona and with whom he had a son, as there was a quarrel between the woman and the former king of the paparazzi.

They were both to call the police and when the military arrived the situation was back to normal and the two would collaborate to reconstruct, from their point of view, the episode. At the origin of the quarrel it seems there was a request for the return of a sum of money by Corona alla Moric. And it is to denounce that that money had never returned that the man called the carabinieri, while the ex model complained about the noisy intrusion of the ex. A story that Corona’s lawyer, Ivano Chiesa, downsizes to “a quarrel between an ex-husband and an ex-wife, like so many do”.

The story however resulted in a complaint by the military as Corona, who has been in house detention for some years at home, has permission to leave the house on Friday evenings but not for personal reasons.

One more trouble that adds up to a search, which emerged in recent days, again by the carabinieri as part of the investigation, coordinated by prosecutor Antonio Cristillo, for extortion and attempted fraud, after the denunciation of a woman, married and with children. According to the complaint, the woman had turned to the former “king of the paparazzi” and his agency for the publication of a book with his “confessions” and for the sponsorship of the writing through social channels and contacts, for a fee but would have suffered, according to him, a blackmail from Corona with an intimate video at the center that portrayed her and that he had made and threatened to spread. “He wanted to publish a book and it was published – the lawyer Chiesa replied – and then, since it is not she was happy with the sales, she took it out on Fabrizio “. The defender reported that there is already” a civil suit in progress “between the two, in relation to the contract for the services of the agency of Corona to the woman.” Fabrizio gave the carabinieri the videos and chats between them – added Chiesa – he has nothing to hide and there are witnesses “.