“Fabrizio Corona has agreed to run for city councilor on our list of the Popular Movement of Catania”. This was announced by the MPC candidate for mayor of Catania, the lawyer Giuseppe Lipera.

“I was born and raised here. Catania and Palermo could be better exploited”. Corona is running for a seat on the City Council in support of mayoral candidate Giuseppe Lipera, a criminal lawyer who has defended him in many trials known for having dealt with the Antonino Speziale case (the fan convicted of the murder of Inspector Filippo Raciti) and leader of the Popular Movement of Catania.

“Fabrizio Corona undoubtedly has brilliant skills and represents for me a victim of the Italian judicial system. I have followed him from afar, always, and I am a witness of what his family members have suffered. If I become mayor of this city, Fabrizio Corona, who will certainly be elected city councilor, will be the councilor for social services of the Municipality of Catania”, Lipera said in a press conference together with Fabrizio Corona.

“I know the story of the lawyer Lipera – added Corona – that’s why I’m here. I was born and raised in Catania. Lipera has done many things for my family. I have always said that I would become Prime Minister before the age of 58. Now it’s a bit early: I’m 49. Lipera studies, works and eats politics more than some politician who is only there for his salary and his seat”.

The former King of the paparazzi, who already has his own political strategy, is not unprepared: «Tourism is not developed. Something needs to be done to clean up the city. Catania and Palermo could be exploited much better, just look at what happened to football. We had a Serie A team… Politics now occupies places of interest. Have you seen what happened to the previous mayor?”.

“We have seen how many incompetent and inept people have found themselves in very important positions from a government point of view”. This was stated in Catania by Fabrizio Corono, speaking with journalists during the press conference together with the candidate for mayor of the capital of Etna, the criminal lawyer Giuseppe Lipera. “I spare no one. Let us speak, for example, of the former deputy Di Maio – adds Corona – who was Minister of Foreign Affairs, a person who perhaps had never worked in his life. Today there are ideas and above all those who put their heart into it and who do things for the right”.