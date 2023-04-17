Fabrizio Corona defends Massimo Giletti and attacks Selvaggia Lucarelli

Fabrizio Corona defends Massimo Giletti after the suspension of It’s not the Arena and attacks Selvaggia Lucarelli after the latter had commented on the collaboration between the company of the ex paparazzo and the editorial staff of the La7 broadcast.

Corona defended Massimo Giletti with a post about his profile Instagram in which he posted a photo of him hugging the conductor.

“My friend, lover of truth… good person. This is Maximus. A great professional, a man who lives from and for his work. A television journalist who put himself on the line and effectively created a new voice in the television and information landscape” wrote the former paparazzo.

“How many would have had the courage to get involved up to this point? None, and it is evident. Some journalists never liked Massimo, a certain system never liked Massimo. Yes, we have collaborated and if this is not a worthy thing for you ‘chic’ journalists, it means that we have worked well”.

“I know the very good professionals of the transmission team; well-prepared authors and top-level workers – writes Fabrizio Corona again – All people left at home without any regard. This is the battle that you flaccid and mediocre two-bit hacks should do, always servants of a manipulative and status quo editorial system. Instead, as always, the real show is the suffering of others. I love you Massimo, don’t give up right now”.

Subsequently, the former paparazzo replied to Selvaggia Lucarelli who had commented on the news of the collaboration between Fabrizio Corona’s company and the editorial staff of It’s not the Arena with an eloquent “mamma mia”.

“Mamma mia what a scoop. It’s not divulging Belen’s porn video or insulting Zanicchi” Fabrizio Corona replied to the journalist without ever naming her.