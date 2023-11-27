These are the words of the former paparazzi king: “Ilary was the first to betray Francesco Totti”

Ilary Blasi is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters these days. The release of Unique has been causing a lot of chatter on the pages of the main gossip newspapers and in the last few hours Fabrizio Corona he wanted to say on the documentary film of the moment. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Fabrizio Corona never stops making people talk about him. Over the last few hours, the name of the former paparazzi king has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to some words spoken towards Ilary Blasi which certainly have not gone unnoticed.

Nina Moric’s ex-husband commented on the release of Unique with these words:

In these twenty years of relationship, marriage, children, there are various certain things that are not summarized in this story, which is partly false. Totti loved Ilary to death and I think he still loves her but she always betrayed her, always.

And, continuing with his speech, Fabrizio Corona he added:

Ilary, little by little, fell in love with Totti and became famous and began working thanks to Francesco Totti, to whom she owes everything. Owing him everything, she always forgave him and always pretended not to see. The second certain thing is that Ilary has begun to betray Totti. Coffee is not just a coffee and before the coffee boy, there were others that we will tell you about. What was the real problem? That Totti, having a patriarchal conception of the relationship, once he discovered Ilary’s betrayal, was no longer able to accept it and little by little he consecrated that relationship which had already begun with Noemi Bocchi in August 2021.

To then conclude: