Fabrizio Corona he will soon become a father for the second time, this time together with his partner Sara Barbieri, a professional model. This is the second child for the former paparazzi king, after Carlos with his wife Nina Moric.

The future child of Fabrizio Corona and Sara Barbieri will be a boy

Crown and Will be they have been together for three years and are now expecting a child. After a crisis in December, they got back together and are now excited about the pregnancy. Fabrizio shared the news with his son Carlos, who is happy. Not everyone in Sara’s family is thrilled with the news due to the age difference and Fabrizio’s past.

The former partner and administrator of Corona’s, a photography agency in Milan, is involved in several legal proceedings. In 2015, he was sentenced to 13 years and 2 months in prison. He is currently under house arrest for therapeutic reasons, but in March 2021, the Milan surveillance court ordered his return to prison. However, in April of the same year, the provision was suspended pending the ruling of the Supreme Court, allowing him to return to house arrest.

However, this baby will be a breath of freshness and love. It could be a reason to change your life and plan your future together as parents. The sex of the baby is revealed Alessandro Rosica in his Instagram stories, ensuring that he was certain of the news due to the reliability of his source.

The social media investigator also expressed the hope that Fabrizio could be a different, more mature and more present father. The future father encore, however, had expressed the desire for him to be one Sissy.

“I don’t want it male. At that point, then, I call him Fabrizio Corona Junior, all in one piece with my first and last name. However, I hope she is female, it has always been my dream.”

The birth is scheduled for the day of Christmas, a particular date that makes the arrival of the second child even more special. At the moment those directly involved have not commented on the indiscretion, but fans are already anxious to know the name chosen for the little one.

