Fabrizio Corona and the photo of Diletta Leotta in costume

Fabrizio Corona attacks Diletta Leotta by publishing a photo of the journalist in costume highlighting some physical aspects.

In fact, the presenter of Dazn was recently in Ibiza to spend a few days relaxing with her partner, the footballer Loris Karius, as demonstrated by some shots published on her profile Instagram.

And it is precisely in Ibiza that the snapshot published on Telegram by Fabrizio Corona was taken, who added a certainly not very polite comment.

“Italy’s most famous showgirl and presenter – wrote the ex paparazzo – always looks perfect on social media, without cellulite, without imperfections. We discovered that she is skilled with filters and Photoshop instead of showing herself as she is ”.

“Despite the fifth month of pregnancy, Diletta Leotta on Instagram always appears in splendid shape, perfect, with very smooth skin, whether at the beach or at the stadium” wrote Fabrizio Corona posting the “stolen” photo of the journalist in costume.

“We caught her with Loris Karius in Ibiza. Without filters, without Photoshop, without retouching. And the reality, as you can see, is quite different. All this cellulite and excess fat is not on Instagram. Remember: Instagram is not reality”.

Fabrizio Corona’s comment appeared to many users out of place since the journalist is in the fifth month of pregnancy, which is why her body could undergo changes, as well as being a real attack of body shaming.