Here’s what’s happening to Fabrizio Corona after his latest statements: “The police came to pick me up at home”

A week ago, during an interview with Domenica In, the well-known King of the paparazzi recounted an episode in which he was the protagonist. Precisely, Fabrizio Corona he told Mara Venier that he had experienced yet another episode with the police.

In front of the microphones of the Rai broadcast, the well-known paparazzo wanted to tell some of his thoughts about his life and his past in prison. He spoke about how dramatic the detention was.

He then described himself as a very particular person, who had the ability to find freedom even within prison. But what we are telling you today is the episode that brought him back into the spotlight.

Fabrizio Corona at the police station: “The police arrived at my house”

Fabrizio Corona, during the interview he gives to Mara Venier speaking on Domenica In, he wanted to tell a new episode with the police, in which he is the protagonist. The chat we had was from a week ago, in which he talks about himself, leaving himself to exclusive thoughts.

He spoke about his time in prison and about himself: “Anyone who has not served prison time cannot understand suffering. But I, who have always been a special person, managed to find freedom even in prison and therefore I am a special case. The detention was dramatic in the clash with the institutions, in the trials.”

He then added: “But then I also had gods moments of funserenity, sweetness, struggle…” But when the time finally seemed to have come to rebuild his life outside of prison, from his latest statements it seems that once again, he got entangled in delicate issues.

The reason that saw him summoned to the police station again is linked to the Nicolò Fagioli case. The Juventus player is under investigation for betting on some football matches through illegal sites.

If the accusation were to be confirmed, the young man would face a search disqualification. The FIGC federal prosecutor’s office has already questioned the player. The violation involves: “the sanction of inhibition or disqualification not less than three years and a fine of no less than 25,000.00 euros”.

But it doesn’t end here, in fact, again according to Fabrizio Corona, among those involved are the former AC Milan player Sandro Tonali, and the former Roma player Nicolò Zaniolo. Through his Dillinger News website, he reported that: “At 6pm the first tests on the players involved. Over the next week all the evidence and documents with audio and names. On Telegram I published the entire investigation linked to Nicolò Fagioli”.

He then added: “It’s like tangentopoli, valettopoli, calciopoli. Footballers are prohibited from betting on football. Most bet online, the problem is that the name I will mention today was betting on their own games, but not while playing”.

“There is a difference between selling matches and betting on matches. Here at the base there is a illnesswhich is gambling addiction, which has affected a series of young, very famous guys who earn millions and who waste their time betting to get adrenaline”.