These are the words of the former king of the paparazzi: “Fedez is sick and Chiara Ferragni wants a divorce”

Fabricius Corona never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the former king of the paparazzi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations about one of the most talked about couples of the moment. The indiscretion released on Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, in fact, is making the rounds of the web. Let’s find out together what the former photographer said.

Fabrizio Corona launched a real bombshell on Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. It has been weeks since the couple no longer appears together on social media and for this reason there are many who think that the two are going through a moment of crisis. Among these is also theformer king of the paparazzi which a few hours ago launched a scoop that is making the rounds on the web.

If for some the alleged crisis lived between the digital entrepreneur and the singer would be outdated by now, for Fabrizio Corona really not. On the contrary, the former photographer for a few hours exposed himself about the couple by launching a bombshell chat from the main gossip newspapers.

According to what was revealed by the former photographer, the digital entrepreneur and the singer would be at loggerheads. In detail, Fabrizio Corona revealed that the rapper would suffer from a depressive crisis following Chiara Ferragni’s decision to want to divorce.

Despite the news has been taken up by the main gossip newspapers, Fabrizio Corona’s words have not found, for now, any foundation. The social silence of those directly concerned continues, even if many are confident that there is no one between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez crisis.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news on one of the most talked about couples of the moment. We also remind you that some work projects have also been skipped Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they should have attended together.